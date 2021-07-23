Somali Prime Minister expels two officers from the National Intelligence Service

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, on Friday dismissed some operational officers of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) for their involvement in undermining official orders issued a few days ago in accordance with the constitution.

The Prime Minister heard a report submitted to him by his Minister of Internal Security, Hassan Hundubey Jimale, and ordered the expulsion of two officers from working for the intelligence service, Abdullahi Aden Kulane (Kulane Jiis), human resource director and head of intelligence at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, Abdulwahab Sheikh Ali, after they had intercepted today a travel trip for the former governor of Gedo Osman Nur Haji Moallimuu to Garbaharey to prevent him from engaging with the residents of the region to which it belongs.





A government official said that no one can restrict the movement of citizens and candidates to members of the People's House and Senate unless there are judicial rulings demanding their arrest.

The Prime Minister's move to strip some of the intelligence service officers of their posts is commendable.







