English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the British ambassador bilateral relations US suspends security assistance to Mali and takes measures against political and military leaders The local transition monitoring committee expresses its concern about the situation in Mali Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain more than 500 displaced people in Tigray Statement by UN Envoy James Swan to the UNSC on the situation in Somalia AMISOM: Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again Mali's transitional president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers SJS calls on the government to give journalists access to the election talks Somali ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of the credentials to the Protocol Chief Ethiopia regrets the US restrictions and refuses to interfere in its affairs

SJS calls on the government to give journalists access to the election talks

Tuesday May 25, 2021 - 00:14:49
Local News
0 Comments
230
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali Journalist Syndicate (SJS) calls for the Somali Prime Minister's office to allow journalists to get unhindered access to the national electoral conference, following the journalists' complaints that they were deliberately blocked from accessing the ongoing national election talks in Mogadishu.
The National Leaders Conference began on Saturday, 22 May, in Mogadishu with great public interest. Unfortunately, the Somali people do not know what is happening at the discussion table inside the Afisyone hangar at Mogadishu Airport, because the Prime Minister’s office blocked journalists’ coverage of the conference.

Journalists from a dozen local and international media houses told SJS that after registering their names with the Prime Minister’s Office a week ago and had applied access to cover national leaders’ discussions on elections, communication officials of the Prime Minister told journalists that they were not allowed to attend the conference without further explanations.

SJS condemns all kinds of violations including restrictions against access to information, and calls for officials involved to stop reported restrictions and allow journalists to have unhindered access to cover the electoral conference.

"We spoke with journalists from the local and international media, who described their frustrations in attempting to access the conference and how they were blocked by employees of the Prime Minister’s office. We condemn these restrictions,” said Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Secretary General of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS).

"We call for the Office of the Prime Minister to immediately lift the restrictions imposed on the journalists and ensure all journalists to cover the ongoing talks of the elections without any conditions. Officials should know that an inclusive electoral process is not just about voting, but also a participatory process where people have adequate information about the election process itself in order to make informed choices.”

Article 32 of the Provisional Federal Constitution clearly preserves the right of access to information, including the information held by the state. Blocking journalists’ access to the election conference is a clear violation of the Somali constitution and is also a blatant interference with a fundamental human rights.

The SJS reminds the Somali federal government and the leaders of the member states attending the election conference that the media act as an essential watchdog for democratic elections and ensure the transparency of the process. Democratic elections without media freedom or stifled media freedom would be a contradiction.

Related Items

Consultative conference on Somali elections kicks off
International partners declare their support for the elections consultative conference
Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.
Somali PM discusses the international community to support the Consultative Conference for the elections
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known by his nickname of Farmajo, attends the special assembly for abandoning the two-year extension of his presidential term at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on May 1. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
Don't blame me for delaying Somalia's elections
International partners appeal to Somali leaders to conclude an agreement to hold the elections

Leave a comment