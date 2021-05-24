Somali ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of the credentials to the Protocol Chief

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - the new ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abdullahi Ahmed Jama, On Monday, handed over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Feisel Aliyi Abrahim.

The Chief of Protocol congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as ambassador for Somalia in Ethiopia, wishing him continued success during the performance of his duties that will contribute to the advancement of relations between the two friendly countries.













He praised the development of relations between Somalia and Ethiopia in various fields, stressing the necessity of exerting more efforts to achieve the common interests between the two countries.