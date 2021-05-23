AU expresses its regret at the decision of Somalia to reject the appointment of John Mahama

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021, H.E Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi, the statement of the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and the briefing by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira; also noting the statements made by the National Security Adviser of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the representative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD);

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 994th meeting held on 11 May 2021 on the situation in Somalia and the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)’s mandate,

1. Welcomes the decision of the Lower House of Parliament to rescind its decision of 12 February 2021 in which it extended its mandate and the President’s term of office for up to two years, and the subsequent return to the 17 September 2020 Agreement as the basis and the most viable path towards the holding of timely, transparent and credible elections in Somalia;

Reaffirming the commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as the AU’s solidarity with the Government and people of Somalia; and

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and AMISOM’s mandate, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.1(CMXCIII) adopted at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021, [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMLXXVIII)] adopted at its 978th meeting held on 9 February 2021, [PSC/PR/COMM(CMXI)] adopted at its 911th meeting held on 24 February 2020; also recalling the joint communique issued by the AU, IGAD, UN and EU on 10 April 2021, as well as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2568 (2021);

Further noting the statements made by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the AU and Head of the United Nations Office to the AU and the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to the AU;

2. Commends the Somali President, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, for showing leadership by reversing the extension of his term in office, and for appointing the Prime Minister, H.E. Mohamed Hussein Roble, to oversee the negotiations and organization of the elections, and in this regard welcomes the establishment of the eleven-member dispute resolution committee to resume talks amongst the various stakeholders, including the intended consultative conference scheduled for 20 May 2021;





3. Stresses that the 17 September 2020 Agreement, representing a broad-based consensus amongst the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and Federal Member States (FMS) leaders, as well as opposition parties, remains the recognized political framework for the people of Somalia to achieve unity, peace and stability, and protect the gains that the country has made over the years accompanied by the AU, IGAD and other partners;





4. Underscores the need for sustained inclusive and transparent dialogue among Somali stakeholders to achieve a broad political consensus on the electoral processes within the framework of the 17 September 2020 Agreement and the Baidoa technical committee recommendations to ensure that all processes are owned and led by the people of Somalia in their endeavours towards transparent and credible elections to renew the legitimacy of the Somali Federal Institutions within the shortest time possible;





5. Expresses deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Somalia, particularly in Mogadishu, resulting from the electoral impasse, as well as the lingering threat posed by the terrorist group Al Shabaab and other terrorist Groups;





6. Emphasizes that the political crisis, especially in light of the fracturing of the Somali National Army along factional and clan lines, has grave implications for security, and undermine efforts relating to the implementation and timelines of both the Somali Transition Plan (STP) and UN Security Council Resolution 2568 (2021);





7. Urges the Somali stakeholders to refrain from undertaking any unilateral actions that might further exacerbate and deepen the current political and security impasse and calls upon them to put the national interest of the country above individual interests by supporting and committing to the implementation of the 17 September 2020 Agreement and Baidoa technical committee recommendations to expedite the organization of elections;





8. Reiterates its strong support to a leading and robust role by the AU in resolving the current political crisis in Somalia; recalls its communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1(CMXCIII)], adopted at its 993rd meeting, held on 22 April 2021, which among others, requested the Chairperson of the AU Commission to support the mediation process in Somalia; and in this regard, expresses its regret at the decision taken by the Government of Somalia, rejecting the appointment of H.E. Mr John Dramani Mahama, as AU High Representative for Somalia, and urges the Chairperson of the AU Commission to continue discussions with the FGS to resolve this impasse and to report back to Council on the way forward for political engagement with Somalia;





9. Appeals to the regional and international actors to cooperate closely and to speak in unison in their efforts to bring the concerned Somali actors back to the negotiating table and to assist them in reaching a peaceful political settlement;





10. Emphasizes the need for continued mobilization of support for AMISOM, including through predictable, sustainable, and flexible financing mechanisms, to ensure uninterrupted and successful implementation of the AMISOM mandate and the success of implementation of the STP; and in this regard, commends all the Member States and partners for the continued financial and logistical support to AMISOM;





11. Pays tribute to all AMISOM personnel and the SSF for their sacrifices and continued commitment to stabilizing Somalia, and encourages them to persevere until Al Shabaab is wholly degraded and Somalia and the region attain lasting peace and express sincere appreciation to the Member States who contributed to the military, police and civilian components of AMISOM, for their unwavering dedication, commitment, and sacrifice in the promotion of peace, security, stability and reconciliation in Somalia, in challenging and uncertain circumstances ;





12. Looks forward to the finalization of the report by the AU Independent Assessment Team on AMISOM, particularly its recommendations on the AU’s engagement in and with Somalia post 2021 and the efforts being undertaken by Somalia in its quest for good governance and sustaining peace and stability and encourages the Independent Assessment Team to continue and intensify its exchanges with the AU PSC and its Members during its ongoing efforts;





13. Takes note with appreciation of the Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the situation in Somalia and the implementation of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)’s mandate;





14. Decides to renew the mandate of AMISOM until 31 December 2021 and reaffirms commitment to review the AU’s engagement in Somalia post 2021, before expiration of this mandate, including on the basis of the report to be submitted by the AU Independent Assessment Team,;





15. Requests AMISOM to continue providing support to the FGS in the implementation of the Somali Transition Plan (STP), including force generation planning monitoring the deployment of Somali Security Forces (SSF) and the unfolding political and security situation in the country as well as the protection of civilians, with the technical backstopping by the AU Commission, while ensuring that all actions to address the developments are jointly coordinated with other efforts by the EU, IGAD and the UN; and requests the AU Commission to consider increasing the capacity of AMISOM to realign with the new realities in Somalia and ensure it responds effectively;





16. Requests AMISOM to continue providing technical support to the political and governance processes of Somalia at federal and regional levels, including technical assistance to the planning and conduct of the elections once an agreement has been reached, with additional efforts also facilitated by the AU Commission; and





17. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.