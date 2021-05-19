English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
AU expresses its regret at the decision of Somalia to reject the appointment of John Mahama Consultative conference on Somali elections kicks off Kenya: Body of Somali-American engineer found after missing for days Morocco seeks clarifications from Spain about the visiting Polisario leader Thousands of people flee as volcanic erupts in eastern DRC Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia John Mahama withdraws acceptance as AU Envoy to Somalia International partners declare their support for the elections consultative conference EU adopts new humanitarian action in light of international challenges India records the world's largest daily death toll of the Coronavirus

Bloody armed confrontations between HirShabelle security forces and militants in western Jowhar

Wednesday May 19, 2021 - 13:48:49
Local News
0 Comments
202
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - A security source reported that armed clashes took place today between the security forces of HirShabelle State of Somalia and clan militants in the west of the city of Jowhar, the capital of the HirShabelle authorities.
The security source revealed that the local security forces clashed with that armed group after they attacked a checkpoint in an attempt to penetrate into the city to forcibly release prisoners.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw a large number of armed men on board pickup trucks and a number of dead and wounded bodyguards of the president of HirShabelle State, Ali Gudlawe Hussein.

It is worth noting that these irregular tribal armed militias had previous links with the local security forces to repel the militias loyal to al-Qaeda from seizing their villages, farms and livestock in the Middle Shabelle region.

Related Items

Members of the Afar Special Forces clean their weapons next to a damaged house on the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 09, 2020. (AFP)
Eritrean forces participating in the Tigray war begin to withdraw
Mohamed Bazoum
President-elect of Niger promises security and educational reforms
AU Special Representative assures of security during Somali leaders' meeting on elections
Puntland forces regain control of Bosaso prison after an attack by al-Shabab
Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Somali Foreign Minister delivers a speech at a Security Council session on the situation in Somalia

Leave a comment