Bloody armed confrontations between HirShabelle security forces and militants in western Jowhar

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - A security source reported that armed clashes took place today between the security forces of HirShabelle State of Somalia and clan militants in the west of the city of Jowhar, the capital of the HirShabelle authorities.

The security source revealed that the local security forces clashed with that armed group after they attacked a checkpoint in an attempt to penetrate into the city to forcibly release prisoners.





Eyewitnesses said that they saw a large number of armed men on board pickup trucks and a number of dead and wounded bodyguards of the president of HirShabelle State, Ali Gudlawe Hussein.





It is worth noting that these irregular tribal armed militias had previous links with the local security forces to repel the militias loyal to al-Qaeda from seizing their villages, farms and livestock in the Middle Shabelle region.