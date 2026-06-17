South Africa Labour Unions Oppose Anti-Migrant Mobilisation

Johannesburg (Diplomat.so) - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), alongside FEDUSA, SAFTU and NACTU, on Wednesday, June 17, urged workers across South Africa to avoid participating in planned anti-immigrant protests, warning that absence from work could lead to disciplinary consequences.

The four federations, representing millions of workers nationwide, issued a coordinated appeal as tensions escalate ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigration groups demanding undocumented migrants leave the country. Union leaders stressed that workers should prioritise job security amid growing uncertainty in several industrial sectors already affected by intermittent disruptions linked to protests.





"We urge workers to report for duty and not place their employment at risk,” the unions said in a joint statement, adding that participation in politically driven demonstrations would not guarantee labour protection under existing workplace regulations.





The unions also aligned their position with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier this week cautioned against scapegoating migrants for structural economic challenges, including unemployment and strained public services. COSATU leadership reiterated that removing foreign nationals would not resolve systemic economic pressures.





"Removing foreign nationals from workplaces, communities or public spaces will not reopen factories, repair municipalities, strengthen public healthcare or create sustainable jobs,” the statement added.





In Durban, local reporting indicated heightened police deployment following confrontations between law enforcement and groups of Malawian nationals awaiting assisted repatriation. Officers used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds after tensions escalated near temporary holding sites, according to eyewitness accounts cited by local media. Long queues were also observed as authorities coordinated transport for returning citizens, with buses stationed under heavy security.





Malawi’s government said earlier this week that around 10,000 nationals were seeking assistance to return home, describing the process as logistically strained and financially demanding. Similar repatriation efforts have been reported involving citizens from Mozambique, Ghana and Nigeria amid rising concerns over safety and xenophobic intimidation.





South Africa, which has one of the continent’s largest migrant-receiving labour markets, continues to face unemployment levels estimated above 30 percent, a factor frequently cited in political debates over migration policy. Past outbreaks of xenophobic violence, including major incidents in 2008 and 2019, have shaped both domestic policy responses and regional diplomatic engagement.





Analysts note that labour unions are seeking to prevent disruptions to workplaces already under pressure from slow economic growth, electricity instability and uneven municipal service delivery. Industrial relations experts warn that widespread absenteeism during politically charged protests could intensify tensions between employers and labour groups.





Authorities have increased security deployment across major urban centres ahead of the June 30 deadline, focusing on transport routes and high-density areas to deter potential unrest. Civil society groups, Labour and government stakeholders are continuing coordinated efforts to limit disruption risks to industrial operations, logistics systems, and other key economic sectors as the situation develops.