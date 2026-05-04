South Sudan Moves to Mobilize Election Funds

Juba (Diplomat.so) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday, May 4, called on financial institutions in Juba to urgently release funds to support preparations for the country's planned December 2026 elections.

Salva Kiir Mayardit made the appeal during a meeting with a committee coordinating inter-party dialogue, attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu. The president emphasized that timely disbursement of resources remains critical to maintaining the electoral timeline and ensuring institutional readiness.





Martin Elia Lomuro told after the meeting that the initial phase of preparations centers on dialogue among political parties to foster consensus and prevent instability. "The committee has developed a structured roadmap for inter-party engagement to ensure a peaceful political environment ahead of the polls,” Lomuro said, adding that the process aims to reinforce national ownership of the elections and strengthen unity.





Lt. Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu highlighted the role of security agencies, noting that police forces and other personnel are being prepared to safeguard the process. "Security institutions are committed to ensuring that the elections are conducted in a safe and orderly manner,” he said.





According to officials present, the committee submitted a detailed budget covering operational needs for electoral institutions, including logistics, staffing, and civic engagement activities. Kiir directed the committee to proceed with mobilizing resources and engaging financial bodies to secure the required funding.





On-the-ground observations in Juba indicate heightened administrative activity, with government offices reporting increased coordination meetings and visible security deployments around key institutions. However, some residents expressed cautious optimism. "We want elections, but they must be credible and peaceful,” said Malual Kuol, a local trader, in remarks shared with Diplomat News Network.





South Sudan has yet to hold a general election since gaining independence in 2011, with repeated delays linked to conflict and political disagreements. Kiir, who has been in power since independence, has overseen a fragile transitional process following the 2013 civil war that erupted between forces loyal to him and those aligned with Vice President Riek Machar. The conflict, marked by ethnic divisions and widespread displacement, formally ended with a 2018 peace agreement, though sporadic violence persists in parts of the country.





Political analysts note that concerns remain over political detainees, internal divisions within armed groups, and unresolved provisions of the peace deal, including security sector reforms. "Credible elections depend on inclusive political space and trust in institutions,” said Ayuen Gatluak, a governance analyst based in Juba, speaking to Diplomat News Network.





The renewed push for funding reflects mounting pressure on authorities to deliver long-delayed elections, seen as a key step toward stabilizing governance and restoring public confidence in South Sudan’s political future.



