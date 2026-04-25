US Envoys to Meet Iran Delegates in Islamabad

Islamabad (Diplomat.so) – Diplomat News Network reports that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, 25 April, to begin a new round of talks with Iran aimed at restarting stalled diplomatic negotiations.

US officials confirmed that Witkoff and Kushner landed under heightened security arrangements at the capital’s international airport, where diplomatic vehicles were seen moving swiftly through restricted access areas as delegations prepared for a series of scheduled engagements.





The visit comes amid uncertainty over whether Iranian and US representatives will meet directly during the Islamabad track.





White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt said the delegation would focus on structured engagement with Iranian counterparts. "The envoys will hold personal discussions with representatives of the Iranian side as part of efforts to reopen diplomatic channels,” she said, adding that US Vice President JD Vance "is not participating in this round but remains prepared to travel if required.”





Iranian media, however, indicated a more cautious stance from Tehran’s leadership. Iranian state media reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad on Friday, 24 April 2026, does not intend to meet US officials directly. The report stated that "Iran will instead rely on Pakistan to convey its proposals to Washington through indirect channels.”





During his visit, Araghchi met Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, with discussions reportedly focused on regional stability and Islamabad’s mediation role. Pakistani officials have positioned themselves as facilitators in reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington, though details of the meeting were not publicly disclosed.





The diplomatic activity unfolds against a backdrop of strained maritime security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, where restrictions and countermeasures have raised concerns over global energy flows. Shipping industry observers in the region noted cautious movement in the Gulf, with some commercial operators adjusting routes due to uncertainty.





An European Union official also weighed in on the broader implications. European Council President António Costa said, "The Strait of Hormuz must be reopened immediately and without restrictions, given its critical importance to global trade and energy security.”





The developments reflect continued difficulties in restoring formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite repeated mediation efforts by regional actors. Analysts suggest that Islamabad’s role as an intermediary underscores growing reliance on third-party diplomacy in managing escalating geopolitical friction, though progress remains uncertain as both sides maintain firm negotiating positions.



