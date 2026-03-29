Ethiopia Secures $13B in Investment Deals

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The Ethiopia Investment Commission said it secured $13 billion in investment commitments during a national conference in Addis Ababa that concluded Friday, drawing foreign investors into manufacturing, energy, and agriculture sectors, according to Reuters.

The Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC) stated that the agreements were signed across a broad range of industries, including agro-processing, construction, and renewable energy, as part of the government’s strategy to accelerate industrialization and job creation. Officials described the conference as one of the largest investment mobilization efforts in recent years.





"These commitments reflect increasing international confidence in Ethiopia’s economic reforms and long-term growth potential,” said Zeleke Temesgen, Director of Investment Promotion at the EIC. He noted that the commission would focus on facilitating implementation and addressing regulatory bottlenecks to ensure projects move forward.





Among the key deals, solar energy firm Sun King committed $150 million to deploy off-grid power systems for homes and small businesses over the next five years, targeting underserved rural communities. Chinese conglomerate Liaoning Fangda Group pledged more than $500 million to establish steel and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.





The largest share of investment came from Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited, which outlined projects exceeding $10 billion in renewable energy infrastructure, including hydrogen and green ammonia production.





"Large-scale investments are critical for addressing unemployment and infrastructure gaps,” said Selam Bekele, an Addis Ababa-based economic analyst. "However, effective oversight and policy consistency will be essential to translate commitments into tangible outcomes.”





Ethiopia’s push to attract foreign direct investment follows sweeping reforms introduced since 2024, including currency liberalization, easing foreign exchange controls, and opening sectors such as financial services to private and foreign participation. These measures aim to stabilize the economy and improve the business environment.





The development comes amid increasing regional competition, with neighboring Kenya recently announcing $2.9 billion in investment deals through a similar initiative. Analysts say East African economies are positioning themselves as emerging hubs for manufacturing and clean energy.





While the scale of commitments signals strong investor interest, observers caution that execution will determine their impact. The EIC said it will track progress and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure timely delivery, as Ethiopia seeks to convert pledged capital into sustained economic growth.