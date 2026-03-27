Moscow (Diplomat.so) – The Russian Ministry of Defense reported, that a Ukrainian drone strike ignited a fire at the strategic Ust-Luga port in northwestern Russia, following an extensive offensive involving roughly 400 drones launched by Kyiv overnight.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the operation targeted a Russian oil complex after Moscow conducted a large-scale drone strike on Ukrainian territory the previous day, which resulted in eight fatalities and widespread damage, according to French Press Agency reports.





The escalation also affected neighboring European countries, as Estonia and Latvia reported Wednesday that two Ukrainian drones failed to reach Russian territory, with one colliding with a power plant chimney in Estonia and the other crashing in Latvia’s Krāslava region without causing injuries.





According to Russian defense officials, between 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 4:00 a.m. Wednesday GMT, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian drones, primarily over the Bryansk, Belgorod, and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed one civilian fatality in the area.





In addition, two individuals were reported killed in the Russian-occupied section of Ukraine’s Kherson region, as stated by Russian-appointed Governor Vladimir Saldo. Drones also struck Moscow and Leningrad regions, including the Ust-Luga port on the Gulf of Finland, a key hub for Russian oil exports near the Estonian border. Leningrad Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on social media that the fire is currently being extinguished and no casualties were reported.





Ukrainian authorities detailed that their drones reached distances exceeding 900 kilometers to target the oil complex, while the Ukrainian General Staff reported an additional strike on a Russian combat icebreaker in Vyborg, Leningrad region. In Kronstadt, near the Russian naval base, several residential building facades sustained partial damage, though no injuries occurred, Leningrad Governor Aleksandr Beglov said.





Belgorod officials also reported significant damage to energy infrastructure, causing disruptions to electricity, water, and heating services. Concurrently, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed Russia launched 147 drones against Ukrainian territory overnight, with 121 intercepted, and an emergency service confirmed one fatality in southern Odesa.





President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s strikes as "utterly degrading” on Tuesday and vowed continued retaliation. Diplomat News Network confirmed that efforts to revive peace talks in Washington last week yielded no substantive progress, with Russian reluctance cited as a major barrier. Zelensky noted that U.S. attention remains focused on the situation in Iran, limiting engagement on the Ukraine-Russia negotiations.





Analysts observe that the latest escalation underscores the continued strategic use of long-range drones by both sides, highlighting vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and raising the potential for broader regional spillover, particularly near NATO borders.



