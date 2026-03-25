Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Iran had presented what he described as a "very large" gesture related to oil and gas, while confirming that the United States is maintaining communication with intermediaries in Iran amid efforts to pursue a potential agreement.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump stated that the development represented "a very large gift,” adding that its value was significant in economic terms, though he did not provide further details. The remarks came during a brief exchange with journalists in the press briefing room, where multiple reporters pressed for clarification.





Trump said U.S. officials are "in contact with the right people” in Iran and indicated that Tehran is seeking to reach an agreement with Washington. He emphasized that the administration is encouraging Iran to designate an official interlocutor to facilitate communication channels. "They want to make a deal,” he said, suggesting that negotiations remain ongoing at an early stage.





According to Trump, senior U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to participate in discussions. He added that he would also be directly involved in the process.





Observers present in the briefing room described a routine but attentive atmosphere, with journalists asking follow-up questions on Iran’s intentions and the scope of any potential agreement. No formal documents or agreements were presented during the session.





An energy market analyst based in the Gulf region, speaking on condition of attribution, said that any signaling from Iran involving oil and gas "would be closely monitored by global markets, particularly given the sensitivity of supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.” The analyst added that even informal signals could influence pricing expectations if they suggest shifts in export policy or sanctions dynamics.





A Tehran-based academic specializing in international relations noted in remarks shared with Diplomat News Network that Iranian leadership "has historically used indirect messaging to test diplomatic openings without committing publicly to concessions.” The expert cautioned, however, that translating such signals into formal negotiations often requires sustained backchannel engagement.





Trump also reiterated his administration’s position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, describing it as a central condition of any potential agreement. He suggested that discussions would focus on preventing nuclear escalation while avoiding broader military confrontation.





The remarks come amid continued regional tensions and long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and maritime security in the Gulf. Analysts say that any renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran could carry implications for global energy markets, regional stability, and international diplomatic alignments, depending on the scope and durability of any eventual agreement.



