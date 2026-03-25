Russia Flags Risk From US, Israel Strikes Near Caspian Area

Moscow (Diplomat.so) - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, that any expansion of the Israel–Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea would be viewed by Russia as highly negative, amid rising regional military activity and widening geographic scope.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Moscow, Peskov cautioned that the Kremlin is closely monitoring developments following reports of Israeli strikes targeting Iranian maritime assets in the Caspian region, including missile-launch boats allegedly destroyed during recent operations. He said Russia remains concerned about the potential for escalation affecting areas shared by both Russia and Iran.





"The Kremlin considers any expansion of the conflict into the Caspian region to be an extremely negative development,” Dmitry Peskov said, emphasizing that instability near shared maritime zones could directly affect Russian interests and regional security dynamics.





Peskov also noted that Moscow is reviewing what he described as "contradictory signals” emerging from United States and Tehran regarding diplomatic negotiations. "We are observing closely the differing statements from Washington and Tehran, as they complicate the prospects for de-escalation,” he added in remarks attributed to the Kremlin and reported through Diplomat News Network briefings.





On-the-ground accounts from regional observers indicate heightened alertness across Caspian coastal areas. A maritime logistics worker in northern Iran’s Bandar Anzali, who requested anonymity due to workplace restrictions, described increased patrol activity and restricted access to certain port sections. "Security presence has noticeably increased over the past several days, and some operations have slowed,” the worker said.





A regional shipping analyst based in Baku, Azerbaijan, said the Caspian Sea’s shared jurisdiction makes any militarization particularly sensitive. "Even limited military activity in this enclosed water body can raise concerns among all littoral states because of overlapping economic and strategic interests,” the analyst said.





Background context indicates that tensions have escalated following reports that Israeli forces conducted strikes in northern Iran, marking what officials described as an expansion of operational reach. Israeli authorities have stated that the operations targeted facilities linked to Iran’s maritime capabilities, though detailed damage assessments remain limited.





The Caspian Sea region holds strategic significance due to its energy resources, shipping routes, and proximity to multiple regional powers. Russia and Iran maintain a broader strategic partnership, including agreements on economic and security cooperation, which adds further sensitivity to any potential spillover of conflict into shared domains.





Analysts note that Moscow’s public warning reflects an effort to deter further geographic expansion of hostilities while signaling its interest in maintaining stability in a region tied closely to its economic and security priorities.



