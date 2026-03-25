Israeli Brothers Accused of AI-Driven Iran Intelligence Plot

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israel State Attorney's Office, on Tuesday, filed indictments in Jerusalem against two brothers from the Judean Foothills accused of contacting a foreign agent and transmitting fabricated intelligence to an Iranian operative in exchange for financial compensation.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects maintained communication with an Iranian contact since August of the previous year, presenting false identities and sharing information that was largely generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence tools. According to the indictment, the materials included references to hypothetical joint Israeli-American military activity targeting Iran and lists of strategic locations inside Iran, compiled using publicly available mapping services and AI-assisted outputs.





Details cited by Israeli media, including Jerusalem Post, indicate that the primary suspect posed as a computer science student preparing to join Unit 8200, a signals intelligence division within the Israeli military. Prosecutors further allege he later involved his brother, presenting him as a colleague within the same unit to reinforce the credibility of the communications.





A representative of the Israel State Attorney’s Office said in an official statement that the case demonstrates "a deliberate attempt to exploit emerging technologies to deceive a foreign intelligence actor while fabricating operational credibility,” adding that the suspects face charges including contact with a foreign agent and transferring information to an enemy entity.





A security analyst, speaking on condition of attribution, said the case highlights the evolving intersection between artificial intelligence and intelligence operations. "Generative tools can be used to construct persuasive but entirely fabricated material, which complicates traditional verification methods,” he added.





The indictment also references communications in which the Iranian contact inquired about the possible involvement of Israel in the death of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. Prosecutors allege the primary suspect responded affirmatively and provided a document purportedly generated using AI tools to support the claim.





Authorities contend that the brothers transmitted multiple pieces of falsified information, including references to Israeli military activity and alleged individuals connected to intelligence interactions with Iran. The case underscores ongoing concerns among Israeli officials about attempts by foreign actors to recruit individuals through digital platforms and extract sensitive or misleading information.





The proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with prosecutors seeking to establish the scope of communications, the methods used to generate the material, and the intent behind the alleged deception. The case also reflects broader challenges facing security and judicial systems as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly accessible and capable of producing realistic synthetic content that may be used in intelligence-related contexts.