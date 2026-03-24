Iran Launches Multi-Wave Missile Strikes on Israel

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted multi-wave missile and drone operations targeting sites in Israel on Tuesday, amid escalating exchanges that resulted in reported casualties and widespread alerts across central and southern regions.

The Spokesperson of Iran’s central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia said the operations were carried out as part of ongoing defensive and offensive measures, claiming that Iran’s integrated air defense network intercepted incoming cruise missiles and drones over central and southern areas. The spokesperson stated that multiple waves of strikes were launched using a combination of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial systems.





Israeli media outlets, citing emergency services, reported that a rocket strike on Tel Aviv caused nine initial casualties, with damage observed in several urban locations. Sirens were heard across the metropolitan area early Tuesday morning, prompting residents to seek shelter as interception systems were activated.





A resident in central Tel Aviv, who identified himself as a commuter near the affected district, described the situation as "chaotic and fast-moving,” noting that "people were running toward shelters as alarms continued and smoke rose in the distance.” Airport activity at Ben Gurion Airport was also temporarily disrupted, with reports of long queues and heightened security screening.





Speaking to IRNA, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander and Expediency Council member Mohsen Rezaei said the country’s armed forces would respond decisively to any attacks on critical infrastructure, adding that "any strategic miscalculation by adversaries would lead to serious operational consequences.” The statement aligns with earlier remarks reported by IRNA from senior Iranian military officials emphasizing continued readiness and deterrence.





The operations reportedly included coordinated strikes targeting locations described by Iranian sources as military-industrial and logistical sites. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have maintained heightened alert status, deploying additional defense assets and restricting movement in affected zones.





Regional analysts told Diplomat News Network that the escalation reflects a broader pattern of direct confrontation involving missile and drone capabilities, underscoring the increasing role of long-range precision systems in modern conflict dynamics. The exchange also highlights the vulnerability of densely populated urban centers to aerial threats despite layered defense networks.





Security conditions remain fluid, with authorities on both sides assessing damage and monitoring for further developments. Civil defense units continue to urge residents in affected areas to follow official guidance as assessments of infrastructure impact and casualty figures continue.