Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Public Relations on Monday, announced that the 75th wave of Operation Sadiq's Promise 4 involved ballistic missile launches targeting military deployment areas and concealed positions across occupied territories, including sites in Tel Aviv.

In its statement, the Irani IRGC said the operation—code-named "Ya Fatima Al-Zahra, peace be upon her”—was carried out in memory of Sardar Ali Muhammad Naini and Hojjat al-Islam Khatib, both described as martyrs by Iranian authorities. The announcement also claimed that reconnaissance and intelligence units identified what it described as "new deployment locations” and "hiding positions” of Israeli forces prior to the strikes.





According to the IRGC Public Relations statement, one of the additional targets included Prince Sultan Air Base, which it described as a site used in operations involving U.S. military assets. The statement framed the operation as part of broader deterrence messaging toward both Israeli and U.S. forces.





Air raid sirens were reported in Tel Aviv early Monday morning, with residents describing moments of alarm and uncertainty as warning systems activated. A local resident, Lavi David, said he and his family moved to a shelter after hearing the alerts. "The sirens went off suddenly, and we followed the instructions immediately,” he said.





Another resident, Maya Barak, described hearing distant booms during the early hours. "It was brief but intense. People in our building were checking news updates and messages from authorities,” she said.





An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of attribution, confirmed that defensive systems were activated in response to incoming threats but did not provide detailed assessments of impact or damage. Local authorities urged residents to follow civil defense instructions while assessments continued.





Contextually, exchanges of missile and drone fire between Iran and Israel have intensified in recent periods, reflecting broader regional tensions involving aligned groups and competing strategic interests. The IRGC has repeatedly framed such operations as responses to what it describes as hostile actions against Iran and its regional partners, while Israeli officials have maintained that their security measures are aimed at preventing attacks on national territory.





Diplomatic analysts cited by Diplomat News Network note that such escalations contribute to heightened regional uncertainty, particularly when operations extend across multiple jurisdictions and involve both direct and indirect participants. "Each wave of escalation increases the risk of miscalculation among the involved parties,” said an unnamed regional security analyst.





The IRGC’s statement warned that it continues to monitor what it described as military movements and concealed positions of opposing forces, signaling the possibility of further actions. The situation remains fluid as authorities on both sides assess developments and maintain heightened alert levels.