Trump: No Ceasefire as Iran Conflict Deepens

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday at the White House he would not pursue a ceasefire with Iran as the war entered its third week, signaling continued U.S. military pressure.

Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed the idea of halting hostilities, stating that negotiations could occur but would not include a ceasefire arrangement. "We can have dialogue, but I don’t want a ceasefire,” he said, adding that such agreements are not made "when you are eliminating the other side.” His remarks come amid ongoing military operations involving U.S. support for Israel against Iranian targets.





Trump indicated that Israel’s position in the conflict remained closely aligned with Washington. He suggested that Israeli leadership would be prepared to end the war "when the United States decides,” reinforcing perceptions of coordinated strategic decision-making between the two allies. He also emphasized that current operations were designed to achieve a decisive outcome, stating, "We are delivering strong strikes against Iran and we want victory.”





On the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, Trump downplayed risks associated with reopening the waterway, which has been disrupted by the conflict. He described the operation as a "simple, low-risk military maneuver,” adding that the strait would "open itself at a certain point.” The disruption has contributed to rising global oil prices, raising concerns among energy markets and import-dependent economies.





Trump also criticized allied governments, particularly members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), for what he described as insufficient participation in the military campaign. In public remarks and a post on his Truth Social platform, he accused NATO countries of avoiding involvement in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions while benefiting from U.S. actions. He further argued that their reluctance to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz had exacerbated energy market instability.





A senior European diplomat, speaking at a briefing in Brussels, acknowledged divisions within NATO, noting that "member states remain cautious about direct military engagement with Iran due to escalation risks and domestic political constraints.”





Analysts say prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil supply chains, particularly for countries heavily reliant on Gulf exports. The absence of a ceasefire framework also raises the risk of further escalation, with diplomatic channels appearing limited despite ongoing references to potential dialogue.



