Israel Claims Killing of Ali Larijani in Tehran

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - The Israeli government announced that its military carried out targeted operations in Iran on Tuesday morning, resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the actions as a "precision operation" aimed at pressuring Tehran, claiming the strikes are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the Iranian regime. In a press briefing, Netanyahu said, "We are shaking this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people a chance to change their reality. This will not happen all at once, nor will it be easy, but sustained pressure could yield tangible results.”





Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the killing of Ali Larijani, describing him as a high-ranking target involved in directing domestic suppression. The Israeli military also reported eliminating Gholam Reza Soleimani in Tehran, labeling the strikes a "precise blow” against key elements of Iran’s paramilitary and security apparatus.





No independent or internationally recognized sources have verified the Israeli claims. Iranian state media has yet to confirm the reported deaths, and experts caution that immediate reporting on such incidents is often difficult to corroborate.





Eyewitnesses in central Tehran reported low-flying Israeli drones over several districts early Tuesday, with some describing intermittent explosions.





The operation comes days after the United States had publicly offered a reward for information leading to the capture of Larijani, signaling heightened international attention on Iran’s senior leadership. Analysts note that such strikes may escalate regional tensions, complicating ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and influencing security calculations in the Gulf.





Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli operations include both aerial and drone-based actions, and hinted at additional undisclosed measures. Observers suggest that these moves are part of a longer-term campaign to pressure Tehran without committing to full-scale conflict, potentially reshaping regional military and diplomatic dynamics.





For residents in nearby cities such as Mashhad and Isfahan, the strikes have fueled uncertainty, raising questions about potential retaliatory measures and the broader implications for regional stability.