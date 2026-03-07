Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Iranian Navy launched a large-scale drone offensive targeting U.S. military positions in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, as well as Israeli strategic sites in the occupied territories, in response to what Tehran describes as unprovoked attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv. The operation, carried out on Saturday, represents a significant escalation in regional tensions.

In its 15th official statement since February 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army identified the Udairi Camp in Kuwait and the Sdot Micha airbase in the occupied territories as primary targets. The statement emphasized that Iran’s retaliatory operations will continue "until the enemy is made to regret its actions.”





The escalation follows a U.S.- and Israeli-led military campaign after the assassination of Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, alongside senior military commanders and civilians earlier this year. Reports indicate that these strikes have affected both military and civilian areas, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure.





President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation in a video message, affirming Iran’s commitment to resist aggression. "Any notion of unconditional surrender is a dream our enemies must bury,” he said, urging Iranians to unite and defend the homeland while setting aside internal differences. He highlighted the sacrifices of military commanders and civilians and emphasized that Iran’s response is guided by national defense and adherence to international humanitarian norms.





Pezeshkian also clarified that Iran has no intention of attacking neighboring countries and expressed regret for any unintended regional impact. He confirmed that the Armed Forces are instructed to refrain from strikes in neighboring nations unless these are used as launch points for attacks against Iran. He stressed that diplomacy remains the preferred means to resolve regional disputes.





Regional analysts noted that Iran’s drone and missile strikes are targeted retaliatory measures rather than broad territorial aggression. The operations demonstrate Tehran’s determination to deter further attacks while maintaining strategic leverage in the region.