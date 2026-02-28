Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched the largest air operation in the history of the Israeli Air Force, striking Iranian missile and air defense infrastructure across western and central Iran, including near Tabriz, on Saturday — an escalation that Israeli officials described as a decisive effort to blunt imminent threats.

In a detailed statement, the IDF said roughly 200 fighter jets took part in the coordinated campaign, acting on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman). The operation, according to the military, targeted approximately 500 sites, including air defense batteries and surface-to-surface missile launch platforms linked to what Israel termed "the Iranian regime’s offensive capabilities.”





"This was the largest offensive formation ever deployed by the Israeli Air Force,” the military said, emphasizing that the strikes were synchronized across multiple geographic areas. The IDF stated that hundreds of munitions were released simultaneously in a pre-planned effort to dismantle key launch infrastructure and expand Israel’s aerial freedom of operation over Iranian territory.





Israeli officials identified one of the targets as a missile facility near Tabriz in northwestern Iran. According to the IDF, the site was operated by a ground-to-ground missile unit and had been prepared to launch dozens of projectiles toward Israeli population centers. The military said the strikes "thwarted multiple threats” directed at both Israeli aircraft and civilians.





Iranian state media acknowledged reports of explosions in several western provinces but did not immediately confirm the extent of damage or casualties.





Independent verification of the scale and impact of the strikes remains limited. Defense analysts note that if the figures cited by Israel — 200 aircraft and roughly 500 targets — are accurate, the operation would represent one of the most extensive long-range air campaigns undertaken by Israel and a marked shift from the shadow conflict that has defined Israeli-Iranian hostilities in recent years.