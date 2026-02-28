Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

UAE Closes Airspace After Iran Missile Strike

by: Aden Abdi | Saturday, 28 February 2026 15:56 EAT
World News
This escalation—US/Israel strikes on Iran prompting Iranian retaliation on US bases in Gulf states—causes civilian risks, oil volatility, and broader instability. Defense contractors gain short-term from arms sales, but long-term, all lose through deaths, economic hits, and regional fallout.
Abu Dhabi (Diplomat.so) - The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said Saturday that the country faced what it described as a "blatant attack" involving Iranian ballistic missiles, prompting air defense interceptions over Abu Dhabi and a temporary partial closure of national airspace as authorities moved to contain the fallout.
In an official statement carried by the state news agency WAM, the ministry said UAE air defense systems "successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of missiles.” Debris reportedly fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, causing material damage and killing one Asian national. Authorities did not disclose the victim’s identity, citing family notification procedures.

"The targeting of civilian objects and national institutions is categorically rejected,” the ministry said, calling the incident "a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act” that threatens regional stability. It added that the attack constitutes "a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law” and affirmed the UAE "reserves the full right to respond.”

Separately, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a temporary and partial closure of the country’s airspace, describing it as an "exceptional precautionary measure” based on a comprehensive security and operational risk assessment. The GCAA urged passengers to contact airlines for updated schedules and confirmed that carriers and local authorities would provide accommodation and support for affected travelers.

Officials said the security situation remains under control, with agencies monitoring developments "around the clock.” The incident marks one of the most direct cross-border security escalations affecting the UAE in recent years, underscoring heightened regional tensions and the vulnerability of civilian areas to missile debris even when interceptions are successful.

No immediate response was issued by Iranian authorities. Independent verification of the missile origin was not immediately available.

