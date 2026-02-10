Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Somali PM Underscores Maritime Security Priorities at Navy Event

by: Waeis Amin | Tuesday, 10 February 2026 22:44 EAT
Local News
Mogadishu (diplomat.so) - The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Tuesday praised the 61st anniversary of the Somali Navy, framing the celebration as a reminder of the country's urgent need to strengthen its maritime defenses and revive naval readiness after decades of instability.
In an official statement released in Mogadishu, Barre congratulated admirals, officers, NCOs, enlisted personnel, and their families, commending what he called their "sacrifice, resilience, and patriotism” in protecting Somalia’s territorial waters. He emphasized that naval forces remain essential in combating piracy, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and maritime smuggling—threats he said continue to endanger national security and economic sovereignty.

Officials from the Federal Government of Somalia noted that the anniversary aligns with the administration’s broader DanQaran security reform agenda, which prioritizes rebuilding naval bases, expanding coastal surveillance, and training new recruits with support from international maritime partners. 

Analysts highlight that Somalia’s coastline—now recorded by the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport as approximately 3,333 kilometers, the longest in Africa—makes the revitalization of the Navy crucial for safeguarding offshore resources and regulating commercial sea traffic.

Barre reiterated that the government intends to "fully reactivate” the force through new equipment, modern vessels, and enhanced operational capacity. While no procurement specifics were disclosed, security experts say the reforms signal a significant shift toward restoring maritime authority at a time when regional cooperation across the Indian Ocean is expanding.

