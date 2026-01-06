Algeria Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition at AU Peace Council

Algiers (Diplomat.so) - Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, on Tuesday took part in a ministerial meeting of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council held via videoconference.

The session focused on recent developments in the Federal Republic of Somalia, including Israel’s reported move to recognize what it refers to as the "State of Somaliland.”





In his address, Attaf reiterated Algeria’s condemnation of what he described as a unilateral action by Israel and expressed solidarity with Somalia. He said the step could create new tensions in the Horn of Africa, a region already facing significant security and political challenges.





Attaf warned that the move raises concerns for Somalia, the wider African region and the international community, arguing that it could undermine Somalia’s efforts to strengthen national unity and contribute to further instability in the Horn of Africa. He also said the action contradicts Africa’s long-standing principle of respecting borders inherited at independence and runs counter to core principles of the international system and the United Nations Charter.





The Algerian foreign minister concluded by calling for a collective response rooted in stronger African unity to counter attempts to destabilize states and undermine their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to uphold the foundational principles of both the African Union and the United Nations.