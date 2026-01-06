English Somali
Somalia Supports China's Sovereignty, Confirms Taiwan Part of Its Territory

Tuesday January 06, 2026 - 20:34:54
Spotlight
Waeis Amin
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Federal Republic of Somalia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China Principle, stating that it recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. Somalia emphasized that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate representative of China and described the Taiwan issue as an internal matter of China.
In a press statement, Somalia expressed support for China’s efforts toward national reunification and reiterated the legitimacy and authority of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The Somali government also stressed that peace and stability are best maintained through respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and adherence to international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

