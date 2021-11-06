English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
ENDF Calls On Former Military Personnel To Join National Army

Saturday November 06, 2021 - 10:23:13
World News
Super Admin
Addis Ababa (FBC + Diplomat.so) – The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) has called on the former military personnel to register and join the national army in the fight against the terrorist TPLF Group forces.
Accordingly, the ENDF said former members of the armed forces who have physical capability including general health, mental readiness, knowledge and experience are invited to register between November 10 to 24/2021.

Among the general requirements listed for former armed members to register are: members who have accepted the constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Constitution; those who believe in the sovereignty and unity of the people and are willing to serve with perseverance.

They are also required to be free from partisanship of any political party, prosecutions, both criminal or civil and physically fit and are ready to operate throughout the country.

Those who had leadership experiences in infantry officers, battalion leadership and more and those who served as trainer at any military training center and can provide proof of their experiences and those who were members of mechanized and team equipment divisions have been invited.

Other requirements include age limits. Accordingly, ENDF said line officers should be not more than 60 years old; whereas ranked officers above the rank lieutenant should be no more than 64 years.

The ENDF requested those in Addis Abeba to register in their respective sub-cities, and those in regional states to register in their respective security and militia offices of the Woredas and Kebeles in person.

