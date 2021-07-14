English Somali
Somalia expresses concern about riots and violence in South Africa

Wednesday July 14, 2021 - 00:49:32
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - In a press statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, it expressed its concern about the riots and violence in South Africa, which caused the killing of Somali citizens and looting of their commercial properties.
The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia expresses its deep concern about the riots and looting in which four Somalis were killed and others were injured and their shops looted by armed thugs in separate areas of KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa in the past 72 hours.

Somalia calls on the South African government to exert all its efforts to protect Somali nationals from brutal acts, to ensure the safety of their lives, their shops and the preservation of their rights.

Somalia is proud of its historical relations with the people of South Africa during their struggle against apartheid and the extent of the multiple political, economic and strategic support it provided over a period of time.


South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol alongside the male single sex hostels in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15 2021. The army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)
