English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
AU expresses its regret at the decision of Somalia to reject the appointment of John Mahama Consultative conference on Somali elections kicks off Kenya: Body of Somali-American engineer found after missing for days Morocco seeks clarifications from Spain about the visiting Polisario leader Thousands of people flee as volcanic erupts in eastern DRC Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia John Mahama withdraws acceptance as AU Envoy to Somalia International partners declare their support for the elections consultative conference EU adopts new humanitarian action in light of international challenges India records the world's largest daily death toll of the Coronavirus

John Mahama withdraws acceptance as AU Envoy to Somalia

Friday May 21, 2021 - 23:50:43
Local News
0 Comments
130
Staff Reporter
John Mahama
John Mahama
Accra (Diplomat.so) - Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has in a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission withdrawn his acceptance of the continental body's appointment as its High Representative for Somalia.
While thanking the AU for the confidence reposed in him, Mr. Mahama noted that, "the high political importance of the proposed assignment requires that the High Representative enjoy the unalloyed support and co-operation of all political stakeholders.”

President Mahama whose appointment as the AU envoy has been roundly welcomed by the Council of Presidential Candidates of Somalia, and the Coalition of Somalia’s Federal Member States, further cautioned in his letter to the AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, that the lack of support by the Federal Government could jeopardize the whole process and undermine the hopes that the entire world has in bringing  peace to the esteemed land of Somalia.

The former Ghanaian President who continues to receive requests from various international bodies and groups and is widely respected for his commitment to democratic consolidation, peace building and development used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, that includes Somalia. 

Related Items

Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak meets in Addis Ababa on May 20 with Amb. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, to discuss security and political issues.
AU expresses its regret at the decision of Somalia to reject the appointment of John Mahama
Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine
Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza
State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known by his nickname of Farmajo, attends the special assembly for abandoning the two-year extension of his presidential term at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on May 1. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
Don't blame me for delaying Somalia's elections

Leave a comment