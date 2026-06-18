Rwanda and South Africa reset ties, restore visa services

Pretoria (Diplomat.so) - Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe concluded a working visit to South Africa in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 18, meeting South African DIRCO Minister Ronald Lamola to advance bilateral normalization talks and expand cooperation across visa, trade, and regional security portfolios.

The discussions reviewed ongoing diplomatic engagement between Kigali and Pretoria, reaffirming commitments to strengthen relations that both governments described as historically friendly despite past political differences.





Officials confirmed that the talks focused on practical measures to facilitate movement of people, enhance economic cooperation, and coordinate positions on regional peace and security challenges across Africa. The meeting also highlighted shared priorities in rebuilding structured diplomatic mechanisms, including the revival of formal bilateral platforms.





The two governments agreed to reinvigorate the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC), with Rwanda scheduled to host the next session in the first quarter of 2027. They also agreed on the resumption of visa issuance for holders of ordinary Rwandan passports within twelve months, a step expected to ease travel for business, education, and tourism between the two countries.





Diplomatic officials clarified that the reference to visa issuance "within twelve months” establishes a maximum implementation timeframe rather than an immediate policy change, meaning South African authorities are expected to restore full visa processing services for Rwandan ordinary passport holders no later than one year after the agreement, subject to administrative and consular readiness.





Officials further discussed expanding private sector engagement and improving coordination on regional security matters, including ongoing crises in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and the wider Sahel region.





South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, writing on X, said the visit reflected long-standing bonds between the two nations. "Despite certain differences, relations between our two countries have always been friendly, cordial and based on mutual cooperation and respect,” Lamola said, adding that both states share a responsibility to deepen cooperation rooted in African unity and Pan-African solidarity. He also referenced the visit to the Hector Pieterson Memorial as part of commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising.





Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, also posting on X, described the talks as constructive and outcome-driven. "We are particularly pleased with the concrete outcomes of our meeting, mainly the resumption of visas for Rwandan nationals within twelve months and the relaunching of the Joint Commission on Cooperation,” he said, adding that both governments aim to strengthen relations for mutual benefit and continental stability.





The engagement comes amid broader efforts by African states to strengthen intra-continental cooperation frameworks, particularly in trade facilitation and mobility. Rwanda and South Africa, both influential actors within the African Union, have previously experienced periods of diplomatic tension, but recent engagements signal renewed efforts to stabilize and institutionalize relations through formal mechanisms.





Observers note that the restoration of structured dialogue platforms such as the JCC could provide a foundation for sustained cooperation in trade, education exchange, and regional peacebuilding initiatives. Diplomatic sources cited by Diplomat News Network indicated that both sides view improved relations as strategically important for advancing continental integration objectives.





The Pretoria talks concluded with both delegations expressing readiness to maintain momentum in bilateral engagement, with implementation of agreed measures expected to be monitored through diplomatic channels over the coming months.