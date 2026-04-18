Somali Army Delivers Aid to Drought-Hit Communities

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) delivered emergency food assistance to drought-affected communities in areas under Rage Elle district in Middle Shabelle region on Saturday, following orders from the army's command.

The operation was conducted by the 195th Unit of the 19th Brigade of the Gorgor Commandos, according to military officials, targeting families facing severe food shortages caused by prolonged dry conditions.





"We were directed to reach communities most affected by the drought,” a field officer involved in the mission told Diplomat News Network. "Our teams focused on remote areas where humanitarian access is limited.”





Residents gathered at designated distribution points, where soldiers organized queues and oversaw the delivery of essential supplies. Women, children, and elderly residents were among the primary beneficiaries. The aid packages included staple items such as rice, flour, and cooking oil.





"This assistance is very important for us,” said local resident Amina Yusuf. "The drought has affected our farms and livestock, and many families are struggling.”





Middle Shabelle region has faced repeated drought cycles in recent years, reducing agricultural output and worsening food insecurity across rural communities. Local authorities say water shortages and crop failures have intensified the humanitarian situation.





The Somali government has increasingly deployed military units to support relief efforts, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where civilian aid agencies face logistical and security challenges.





Security analyst Addow Alasow said the involvement of military forces in humanitarian work can strengthen public trust. "Such operations show the government’s ability to respond to crises and maintain a presence in vulnerable areas,” he said.





Officials indicated that further aid operations are expected in surrounding areas as part of an ongoing response to drought conditions affecting South and central Somalia.