Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somali National Army forces repelled an ambush by Al-Shabaab militants near Daynunay on Sunday, killing 21 militants and regaining full control of the strategic corridor linking Baidoa and Mogadishu.

According to Somalia’s Ministry of Defense, the militants launched a surprise attack targeting a military convoy traveling along the route, a key supply and movement corridor in the Bay region. The army responded with coordinated ground operations, forcing the attackers to retreat after what officials described as a "brief but intense engagement.”





"The Somali National Army successfully neutralized the threat and secured the area after defeating the Khawarij militants who attempted to disrupt troop movements,” the Ministry of Defense said in the statement. The ministry added that more than 10 additional fighters were wounded during the confrontation.





Local residents in nearby neighborhoods reported hearing heavy gunfire and explosions during the clash. "We saw military vehicles moving quickly after the shooting stopped, and later soldiers were patrolling the area,” said Hanifa Rufai, a resident of a village close to Daynunay, speaking to Diplomat News Network.





Field-level military officials indicated that no significant casualties were reported among government forces, although independent verification remains limited due to restricted access to the area. The army has since established checkpoints and increased patrols along the route to prevent further attacks.





The recapture of Daynuunay holds operational significance, as the area serves as a critical junction connecting Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Bay region, to Mogadishu. Military analysts note that maintaining control of this corridor is essential for logistical continuity and civilian movement.





Al-Shabaab, an armed group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has frequently targeted military convoys and infrastructure in southern Somalia, aiming to disrupt government control and undermine security operations. The group continues to conduct asymmetric attacks despite sustained offensives by Somali forces and allied units.





Security analyst Haybe Warsame told Diplomat News Network that the outcome of the clash reflects ongoing efforts by Somali forces to consolidate territorial gains. "Securing supply routes like Daynunay is central to weakening militant mobility and ensuring sustained operational pressure,” he said.





The Ministry of Defense stated that clearance operations are ongoing in surrounding areas to eliminate remaining threats. The latest development underscores both the persistent security challenges in the region and the strategic importance of maintaining control over key transit routes.



