Hezbollah Launches 94 Attacks Across Israel

Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Hezbollah reported carrying out 94 military operations against Israeli targets across northern Israel and disputed border areas on Thursday, marking one of the group's most extensive single-day escalations in recent months.

The Lebanese armed group said its fighters launched coordinated rocket barrages, drone strikes, and guided missile attacks targeting Israeli military positions, infrastructure, and troop concentrations in locations including Misgav Am, Safed, and the Upper Galilee. Israeli authorities reported air raid sirens in multiple communities, including Beersheba and areas surrounding Gaza.





Hezbollah stated that it struck Israeli artillery positions in Kabri and Ma’aliya using drone attacks, while targeting troop gatherings near Qouzah and Qantara with guided missiles. The group claimed direct hits on armored units, including Merkava tanks, and described close-range clashes along the border.





"The operations were conducted in response to ongoing Israeli attacks and achieved confirmed impacts on enemy positions,” a Hezbollah spokesperson said in a statement carried by affiliated media outlets.





Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that two civilians were killed and eight others injured following an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kfarreman in Nabatieh district. Local residents described panic as emergency responders worked under continued aerial surveillance.





"We heard a loud explosion just after sunset, and people rushed into the streets,” said Ali Hassan, a shopkeeper in the area, speaking to Diplomat News Network. "Ambulances arrived quickly, but the fear remains.”





Israeli military officials have not publicly confirmed the full extent of damage but acknowledged increased rocket fire from Lebanon. An Israel Defense Forces representative said air defense systems were activated and that retaliatory strikes were underway against launch sites and militant infrastructure.





On the ground, residents in northern Israeli towns reported spending extended periods in shelters as sirens sounded intermittently throughout the day. "It’s been constant alarms since morning,” said a Galilee resident who requested anonymity for security reasons.





The escalation follows weeks of rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, linked to broader regional conflicts.





Military analysts said the intensity and frequency of attacks indicate a carefully measured escalation. "This level of operational tempo increases the risk of miscalculation,” said Barakat Khoury, a regional security analyst based in Beirut. "





The sustained exchanges highlight the fragility of the northern front, where localized clashes risk expanding into a wider regional confrontation involving multiple actors and strategic interests.



