Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali PM Fires Two State Ministers Somali Army Defeats Militants in Mubarak U.S. Forces Stage at Diego Garcia Ahead of Middle East Deployment Iran Says No to Negotiations with U.S. U.S. Signals Military Action if Iran Rejects Negotiations Iran Says It Is Monitoring U.S. Military Movements Iran Warns U.S. Against Ground War as Tensions Rise Malaysia Pushes to End Fighting in Lebanon Iran's IRGC Says It Hit Dozens of Sites in Israel Iran Rejects U.S. War-End Proposal, Sets Conditions Israeli Military Strikes Subsea Facility in Iran Hezbollah Signals Prolonged Fight in Lebanon

Somali Army Defeats Militants in Mubarak

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 26 March 2026 19:21 EAT
Local News
0 Comments
125
Somali National Army soldier conducts a patrol while monitoring the surrounding area for security.
Somali National Army soldier conducts a patrol while monitoring the surrounding area for security.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somali National Army forces, supported by Ugandan troops under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), repelled an attempted Al-Shabaab attack in Mubarak area of Lower Shabelle region on Thursday, killing more than 40 militants, according to the Ministry of Defense.
The Ministry of Defense said the joint operation targeted fighters affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked group after they launched an assault on the strategic area, located approximately 114 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. Officials confirmed that additional militants were wounded, though no official casualty figures were released for government or allied forces.

Local residents described intense fighting during the early hours of Thursday, with sustained gunfire and explosions reported across the area. "The clashes were heavy and lasted for hours. We stayed inside until the forces moved through and the situation became calm,” said a resident who spoke to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution due to security concerns.

Mubarak remains a strategically important location that was recaptured from Al-Shabaab during military operations conducted in the month of Ramadan. Since then, authorities have been working to reopen key roads and restore access routes that had previously been blocked by the group.

Security analysts say Al-Shabaab continues to target recently recovered areas in an effort to disrupt stabilization and reconstruction efforts. Habib Yusuf, a security analyst based in Mogadishu, said such attacks are part of a broader pattern aimed at testing government control and undermining public confidence.

The Ministry of Defense stated that ongoing military operations will continue in coordination with African Union forces to eliminate remaining militant elements. 

Related Items

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre
Somali PM Fires Two State Ministers
President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Somali President Announces 90-Day Amnesty for Militants
Syrian Arab Army
Syrian Army Reports Rocket Attack From Iraqi Territory
Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh.
Somalia Interior Ministry Moves to Prevent Southwest Power Vacuum
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gendershe with Somali National Army personnel and residents in a recently recovered coastal town.
Somali president joins Eid prayers in Gendershe

Leave a comment