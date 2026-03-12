Burundi Ex-PM Bunyoni Released for Medical Reasons

Bujumbura (AFP + Diplomat.so) - Former Burundi's Prime Minister General Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, serving a life sentence for conspiracy against the state, was granted provisional release for medical reasons on Wednesday, judicial sources and family members confirmed to AFP. The 58-year-old, hospitalized since October 2025 at Gitega Regional Hospital, was transported under ambulance supervision to his home in Burundi's commercial capital, Bujumbura.

A relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, described his health as "extremely worrying,” citing significant loss of motor skills and speech due to untreated diabetes during his incarceration. Human rights organizations have previously highlighted that Bunyoni’s medical needs were largely neglected while in detention, raising concerns about the treatment of politically sensitive prisoners in Burundi.





Bunyoni, a former police chief and internal security minister, had become one of the most powerful figures in the country under ex-President Pierre Nkurunziza. He was appointed prime minister in June 2020 by President Evariste Ndayishimiye but was dismissed in September 2022 following warnings of an alleged coup plot against the president. In December 2023, he was convicted of attempting to overthrow the government, threatening the president’s life, illegal enrichment, and economic destabilization—a case he consistently denied, describing the charges as politically motivated.





Observers in Bujumbura reported a small gathering near his residence as Bunyoni arrived, with neighbors expressing concern and curiosity. "We hope he receives proper care now,” said Jean-Pierre, a shopkeeper who witnessed the arrival. Security personnel maintained a discreet perimeter, reflecting the ongoing sensitivity surrounding the former prime minister’s movements.





Analysts suggest that Bunyoni’s release may have political as well as humanitarian implications. Ruling party generals had reportedly lobbied for his provisional freedom to ease internal divisions and reunite party factions.





Bunyoni’s case underscores the complex intersection of health, politics, and justice in Burundi. While his release addresses immediate medical concerns, it may also reshape internal power dynamics, offering insight into how the government manages high-profile figures convicted of politically charged offenses.