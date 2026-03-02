Kenya Slams Iran Attacks Across Gulf Region

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) - William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, on Monday condemned reported strikes targeting several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, warning that the widening scope of the conflict poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

The attacks — launched by Iran in retaliation for a large joint U.S.–Israeli military operation that included strikes deep inside Iranian territory — have struck sites in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, several of which host U.S. bases or assets used to support allied operations. Gulf nations have reported explosions, airspace closures and the activation of air defenses as Iranian forces targeted U.S. military infrastructure and regional facilities.





In a statement addressing the evolving crisis, Ruto said Kenya "strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East.” He described the apparent expansion of hostilities beyond traditional flashpoints as a dangerous regionalisation of the conflict.





"It is evident that the regionalisation of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security,” Ruto said, adding that this is "a defining and perilous moment in global history.”





The Kenyan leader called for renewed diplomatic engagement, emphasizing the importance of multilateral institutions in resolving complex international crises. "At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” he stated.





Ruto further urged "urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation,” signaling Kenya’s support for coordinated international efforts to prevent further destabilization across the Gulf and wider Middle East.





Analysts note that Kenya maintains significant economic, diplomatic, and labor ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where thousands of Kenyan nationals live and work. Escalation in the region could have economic and humanitarian implications, including potential disruptions to trade and remittance flows.



