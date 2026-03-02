Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, convened the second meeting of the country's Provisional Leadership Council, joined by Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and senior cleric Alireza Arafi, as Tehran projected institutional coordination amid heightened regional tensions and escalating rhetoric toward Washington.

Iranian state media reported that the council session focused on governance coordination and national priorities. No detailed communique was released, but the high-level attendance underscored efforts to present a unified leadership structure at a time of mounting geopolitical friction.





The meeting coincided with sharply worded remarks from Ali Larijani, who publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his Middle East policy stance. Writing on his official social media account, Larijani accused Trump of abandoning "America First” in favor of what he described as an "Israel First” approach, arguing that U.S. actions had deepened instability in the region.





"Trump's wishful thinking has dragged the whole region into an unnecessary war,” Larijani wrote, asserting that American resources were being expended to advance the ambitions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His comments reflect longstanding Iranian criticism of U.S.–Israel coordination on regional security matters.





There was no immediate response from U.S. officials to Larijani’s remarks. The Trump administration has consistently defended its Middle East strategy as strengthening American security interests and supporting key allies.





Political analysts note that the timing of the council meeting alongside Larijani’s public intervention suggests calibrated messaging. "When senior executive and judicial figures appear together, it signals institutional cohesion,” said a Tehran-based political affairs analyst in previously published commentary on Iranian governance dynamics.





Diplomat News Network reports that while the Provisional Leadership Council does not replace existing constitutional bodies, its visibility during periods of tension serves as a platform for strategic alignment and domestic signaling. Observers say such coordination often precedes broader diplomatic positioning as regional developments evolve.





