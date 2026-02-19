Poland Orders Citizens to Exit Iran Amid Rising War Fears

Warsaw (Diplomat.so) - Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday issued an urgent call for all Polish citizens to leave Iran "immediately," citing intensifying U.S. military activity and heightened Israel threats of a potential strike on Tehran. The warning, delivered in a televised statement from Warsaw, marks one of Europe's strongest public advisories since regional tensions sharpened in recent weeks.

Tusk said the Polish government believes the "window to evacuate” may close within hours. "All Poles should leave Iran at once,” he said, emphasizing that citizens should not travel to the country "under any circumstances.” Poland’s Foreign Ministry has been tracking fast-changing security developments and is coordinating contingency options with European partners, according to an official familiar with the brief, who spoke on background because discussions are ongoing.





The announcement followed a report by The New York Times citing senior U.S. officials who said Washington has rapidly expanded its military posture across the region. According to the report, United States Central Command has deployed dozens of aerial refueling aircraft, more than 50 additional fighter jets, and two carrier strike groups—including the advanced USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln—supported by destroyers, cruisers, and submarines.





U.S. defense officials also confirmed that systems such as Patriot and THAAD have been positioned to counter potential Iranian ballistic-missile attacks. One military official told the Times that the United States is now capable of shielding its forces and allies "at least for a short campaign,” though readiness for a broader conflict remains uncertain.





The expanded U.S. presence signals preparation for a range of potential targets inside Iran, including missile-storage sites, nuclear facilities, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command locations, the officials said. The escalation comes as U.S. and Iranian negotiators, meeting Tuesday in Geneva under Omani mediation, reported that although talks would continue, positions remain far apart.