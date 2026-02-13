Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Russia, Ukraine Talks Resume as War Nears Year Four

by: Hared Abdalla | Friday, 13 February 2026 15:53 EAT
World News
Dmitry Peskov
Moscow (Diplomat.so) - The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday that Russia will take part in a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on February 17–18 in Geneva, as the war approaches the end of its fourth year.
Addressing reporters during a scheduled briefing in Moscow, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation confirmed that representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are slated to participate in the talks. He characterized the gathering as part of continued diplomatic efforts toward what Moscow refers to as a resolution of the conflict, while declining to detail the agenda or outline any specific proposals under consideration.

The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Washington. Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Thursday by The Atlantic that Kyiv is supporting American peace initiatives in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to ending the war. "The approach we chose is that Americans should not think we want to continue the war,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine backs proposals that could accelerate negotiations.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine would be prepared to hold presidential elections and a referendum on any eventual agreement, provided that a ceasefire is secured and credible U.S.-backed security guarantees are in place. He rejected a report by Financial Times suggesting that elections or a referendum could take place on February 24, the anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion, saying key elements such as security arrangements and a verified truce remain unresolved.

Diplomat News Network (diplomat.so) has earlier reported that Ukraine’s negotiating stance centers on securing credible, binding security commitments, which Kyiv considers critical to safeguarding against future military escalation.

