Somalia and UK Hold High-Level Bilateral Talks in Mogadishu

by: Waeis Amin | Friday, 13 February 2026 12:29 EAT
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received on Thursday in Mogadishu, Jenny Chapman, the United Kingdom State Minister for International Development and Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation on security, governance, and economic development.
According to an official statement from Villa Somalia, the talks focused on consolidating joint counterterrorism efforts, accelerating institutional reforms, and expanding development partnerships between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

Diplomat News Network (diplomat.so), reporting from Mogadishu and citing presidential officials present at the meeting, confirms that both sides reviewed ongoing security operations, federal state-building progress, and international support frameworks aligned with Somalia’s national priorities.

President Mohamud briefed the visiting delegation on stabilization efforts in recently recovered territories and reforms aimed at strengthening Somalia’s security institutions. "The partnership between Somalia and the United Kingdom remains strategic and results-oriented,” the President said, thanking the British government for sustained support in security-sector reform and development financing.

Chapman reaffirmed Britain’s long-term commitment to Somalia’s stability, emphasizing that progress in Mogadishu has broader implications for the Horn of Africa. She underscored continued UK backing for governance reform, counter-extremism initiatives, and humanitarian programs.

The United Kingdom remains one of Somalia’s principal bilateral partners, providing technical, financial, and institutional support. Analysts note that the renewed engagement signals mutual intent to safeguard recent security gains while advancing economic cooperation and investment prospects.

