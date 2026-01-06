English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Pakistan Envoy Urges Muslim Unity Against Somaliland Bid Flight Tracks Israeli FM Journey from Addis Ababa to Hargeisa Yemen's Houthis Warn of Action Over Alleged Israeli Ties in Somaliland Indonesia Reaffirms Support for Somalia's Sovereignty Arab League Condemns Israeli FM Visit to Hargeisa Algeria Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition at AU Peace Council Saudi Public Prosecution Warns Against Online Harassment Under National Law AU Peace and Security Council Rejects Israel's Recognition of "Somaliland" Somalia Supports China's Sovereignty, Confirms Taiwan Part of Its Territory Somali FM Raises Alarm at AU PSC Over Territorial Integrity Risks Somalia Strongly Condemns Israeli Foreign Minister's Hargeisa Visit Maduro Appears in New York Court as Venezuela Denounces U.S. Detentio

AU Peace and Security Council Rejects Israel's Recognition of "Somaliland"

Tuesday January 06, 2026 - 20:54:59
Spotlight
0 Comments
182
Waeis Amin
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) has strongly condemned Israel's unilateral recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," calling for its immediate revocation and reaffirming Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
The position was announced during the Council’s 1324th ministerial meeting, which focused on preserving Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and stability. The meeting was chaired by Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, serving as Chair of the AUPSC for January 2026.

Opening remarks were delivered by African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, followed by statements from the foreign ministers of Somalia and Djibouti, the current chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

In its deliberations, the Council reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with the African Union Constitutive Act, the AUPSC Protocol, and the United Nations Charter.

The AUPSC stressed that no actor has the legal authority or standing to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union member state, declaring that any such action is null and void under international law. It further emphasized that no entity has the right to change the regional status of any AU member state through unilateral or coercive measures.

The Council reiterated its call for respect for Somalia’s internationally recognized borders and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. An official communiqué detailing the Council’s decisions is expected to be released.

Related Items

Algeria Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition at AU Peace Council
Somalia Cabinet Reviews Security, Approves Key Cooperation Deals
Denmark PM Rejects Trump's Greenland Takeover Idea, Calls for Respect
Yahya Sinwar
Israel's Hunt for Hamas Leader Sinwar Intensifies Amid Speculation of His Death
India Rejects Chinese Criticism of PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Leave a comment