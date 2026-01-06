Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) has strongly condemned Israel's unilateral recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," calling for its immediate revocation and reaffirming Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

The position was announced during the Council’s 1324th ministerial meeting, which focused on preserving Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and stability. The meeting was chaired by Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, serving as Chair of the AUPSC for January 2026.





Opening remarks were delivered by African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, followed by statements from the foreign ministers of Somalia and Djibouti, the current chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).





In its deliberations, the Council reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with the African Union Constitutive Act, the AUPSC Protocol, and the United Nations Charter.





The AUPSC stressed that no actor has the legal authority or standing to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union member state, declaring that any such action is null and void under international law. It further emphasized that no entity has the right to change the regional status of any AU member state through unilateral or coercive measures.





The Council reiterated its call for respect for Somalia’s internationally recognized borders and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. An official communiqué detailing the Council’s decisions is expected to be released.