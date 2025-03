Tripoli (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Tripoli on Sunday evening, leading a delegation on an official visit to the State of Libya.

A formal reception was held at the airport, attended by senior Libyan officials, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.





The visit seeks to reinforce the long-standing bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.