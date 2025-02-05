Somali FM discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijani Deputy FM

Mogadishu (diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. H.E. Yalchin Rafiyev, and discussed with him enhancing bilateral relations and expanding areas of joint cooperation for the mutual benefit of their two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, discussions focused on deepening cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting areas of mutual benefit and a shared commitment to advancing a more prosperous partnership for both nations.