Somali FM Discusses Long-Term Cooperation Strategies with Türkiye Ambassador

Sunday February 02, 2025 - 21:33:44
Local News
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Sunday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Alper Aktaş , and discussed with him ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation to advance shared interests.
The meeting emphasized the importance of enhancing key areas of partnership and deepening cooperation to foster economic growth and underscored the need to consolidate a new strategic collaboration to explore opportunities while reaffirming a shared commitment to mutual development.

