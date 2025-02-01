U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Kill Militants

Washington (diplomat.so) - The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) operatives in Somalia, marking the first such strikes during President Donald Trump's second term. The operation, led by U.S. Africa Command, was coordinated with the Somali government.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the strikes, which targeted a senior IS planner and recruits, resulted in the deaths of multiple militants. Initial Pentagon assessments suggest no civilian casualties. Trump praised the mission in a social media post, asserting that it targeted a long-time IS planner and vowed to continue eliminating threats to U.S. security.





Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed strong support for the operation, highlighting the ongoing security partnership with the U.S. to combat terrorism and ensure regional stability.





The U.S. military has been focused on countering IS cells in northern Somalia, which have received increasing guidance from the group's leadership. The IS affiliate in Somalia, active since 2015, has been involved in attacks and continues to operate in remote areas despite pressures from Somali security forces and U.S. airstrikes.