English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Taliban Assume Control of Kabul's Serena Hotel Operations U.S. Reinstates Cuba Sanctions, Reversing Biden's Policies Israeli Military Demolishes Buildings in Jenin Refugee Camp Somali FM Discusses Long-Term Cooperation Strategies with Türkiye Ambassador U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Kill Militants Somali FM Discusses Humanitarian Collaboration with UNHCR Regional Director Somali FM Discusses with Acting UN Chief to Bolster International Cooperation for National Progress U.S. Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia Trump Orders Airstrikes on Senior ISIS Planner in Africa Death Toll in Goma Reaches 773 Amid M23 Rebel Offensive Teen Skater Shared Final Photo Before Fatal Plane Crash Ivanpah Solar Plant Faces Closure Amid Costly Challenges

U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Kill Militants

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 22:52:50
Local News
0 Comments
263
Staff Reporter
Washington (diplomat.so) - The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) operatives in Somalia, marking the first such strikes during President Donald Trump's second term. The operation, led by U.S. Africa Command, was coordinated with the Somali government.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the strikes, which targeted a senior IS planner and recruits, resulted in the deaths of multiple militants. Initial Pentagon assessments suggest no civilian casualties. Trump praised the mission in a social media post, asserting that it targeted a long-time IS planner and vowed to continue eliminating threats to U.S. security.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed strong support for the operation, highlighting the ongoing security partnership with the U.S. to combat terrorism and ensure regional stability.

The U.S. military has been focused on countering IS cells in northern Somalia, which have received increasing guidance from the group's leadership. The IS affiliate in Somalia, active since 2015, has been involved in attacks and continues to operate in remote areas despite pressures from Somali security forces and U.S. airstrikes.

Related Items

U.S. Reinstates Cuba Sanctions, Reversing Biden's Policies
U.S. Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia
Trump Orders Airstrikes on Senior ISIS Planner in Africa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud shake hands at a press conference after their meeting in the Chancellery. Hannes P. Albert/dpa
Germany, Somalia agree to step up deportations
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia

Leave a comment