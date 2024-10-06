Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions

Tunis (diplomat.so) – Tunisians headed to the polls on Sunday as President Kais Saied seeks a second term in an election overshadowed by the recent jailing of his main rival. The election comes amid growing concerns over the state of democracy in Tunisia, a country once hailed as the sole success story of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. The other candidate, who leads a minor political party, is seen as unlikely to pose a significant challenge to Saied's presidency.

Tunisia had previously gained international recognition for transitioning to a competitive democracy after decades of authoritarian rule. However, rights groups now claim that Saied, who has been in power since 2019, has rolled back many democratic achievements, concentrating power in his hands by dismantling institutional checks. Saied, 66, has dismissed the criticisms, insisting that his actions target corrupt elites and traitors, not democracy.





The election sees Saied facing off against two rivals: Zouhair Maghzaoui, leader of the Chaab Party and a former ally turned critic, and Ayachi Zammel, a candidate seen as a serious contender until he was jailed last month. Major political parties, many of which oppose Saied, have seen their senior figures imprisoned over the past year, and they have refrained from supporting any of the three candidates on the ballot. Voters like Wael, a bank employee in Tunis, expressed their dissatisfaction, saying, "The scene is shameful. Journalists and opponents in prison, including one presidential candidate. But I will vote for change."





Tensions have been high in the lead-up to the election. Protests erupted after the electoral commission, appointed by Saied, disqualified three prominent candidates. Adding to concerns, lawmakers loyal to the president passed legislation last week removing the administrative court’s authority over election disputes, further weakening Tunisia’s judicial independence. This follows Saied's 2022 dismissal of the Supreme Judicial Council and the removal of numerous judges, which critics say is part of a broader consolidation of power.





Despite waning political participation, Saied still retains support from some voters who appreciate his stance against corruption. "Saied is the first president who fought corrupt politicians and influential businessmen, so we will elect him and renew our support," said Salem Lahmar, a fruit seller. Tunisia’s economy, however, remains under severe strain, with ongoing shortages of subsidized goods and regular power and water outages, despite increased tourism revenues and financial aid from Europe.