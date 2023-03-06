Somalia signed the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons

English Somali
Monday March 06, 2023 - 13:10:12
Local News
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, officially signed, on Sunday, the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, on an occasion that was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Mogadishu, in which IGAD officials, MPs, senators and senior diplomats were present.
This protocol, which was ratified by the seven IGAD member states on February 26, 2020, is an important step in promoting the free movement of goods, services, and people and the establishment of residence. 

