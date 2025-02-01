English Somali
U.S. Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 21:30:27
Staff Reporter
Washington (diplomat.so) - The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, marking the first such operation under President Donald Trump's second term.
According to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the strikes were carried out by U.S. Africa Command in coordination with Somalia’s government. The Pentagon's initial assessment confirmed multiple IS operatives were killed, with no civilian casualties reported.

Trump stated on social media that a senior IS planner and recruits were among those targeted, emphasizing that the operation aimed to eliminate key figures responsible for potential attacks.

