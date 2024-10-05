English Somali
Turkiye Sends Oruç Reis Vessel to Somalia for Seismic Surveys

Saturday October 05, 2024 - 17:58:28
Business
Istanbul (diplomat.so) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presided over a farewell event in Istanbul for the Oruç Reis research vessel, which is embarking on an important mission to conduct 3D seismic surveys off the coast of Somalia.
This mission will cover an extensive area of 15,000 km² and is set to last seven months during which the vessel will gather crucial data that will guide future oil and gas exploration efforts, ultimately marking a significant step in Turkiye’s expanding energy initiatives abroad.

The farewell event was attended by high-level officials, including Somalia's Minister of Petroleum, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, and Turkiye's Minister of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar, whose presence underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the field of energy and resource exploration as this mission is seen as part of the broader strategic partnership between Somalia and Turkiye, particularly in developing Somalia’s natural resources.

The Oruç Reis mission is expected to significantly impact the future of energy exploration in East Africa, with potential benefits for both Somalia and Turkiye.

