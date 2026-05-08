Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Ukraine warns foreign states over Russia Victory Day Israeli raids across 27 villages in south Lebanon kill 12 US Strikes Iranian Ports in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Somalia Aviation Sector Advances with IATA BSP Pilot Somalia: SNA, AUSSOM Forces Intensify Operations Near Barawe Amur Falcon Apapang Flies 4,750 km from Somalia to India Trump Links Hormuz Access to Iran Agreement Ethiopia Rejects Sudan Claims, Cites TPLF 'Mercenaries' US Strike Kills 2 in Caribbean Drug Vessel Attack Iran FM reiterates demand for balanced US deal Trump Suspends "Project Freedom" in Strait of Hormuz US-Iran draft pact aims to halt regional escalation

Israeli raids across 27 villages in south Lebanon kill 12

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 8 May 2026 03:25 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
85
Israeli airstrike on Majdal Selm in the Marjayoun district directly targeted an ambulance team, killing a paramedic from the Health Authority and injuring another, according to local reports.
Israeli airstrike on Majdal Selm in the Marjayoun district directly targeted an ambulance team, killing a paramedic from the Health Authority and injuring another, according to local reports.
Beirut (Diplomat.so) - The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday, 7 May, that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 12 people including children and a paramedic across villages in southern Lebanon, with strikes hitting residential areas in Nabatieh, Marjayoun, and surrounding districts amid escalating cross-border hostilities.
The ministry said the deaths occurred in separate strikes on Haboush, Deir al-Zahrani, Harouf, and Majdal Selm, while Israeli forces also issued fresh evacuation warnings for villages north of the Litani River. 

The Israeli military stated it had targeted Hezbollah-linked infrastructure and responded to rocket fire directed at its positions in southern Israel, without immediately commenting on specific civilian casualties reported by Lebanese authorities.

A spokesperson for the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said rescue teams were still searching damaged buildings. "Initial field reports confirm 12 fatalities, including children and a paramedic who was directly hit while responding to an earlier strike,” the spokesperson said, adding that casualty figures could rise as operations continue.

Residents described scenes of panic and destruction as strikes hit populated areas. "We heard loud explosions one after another. The house shook, and people ran into the streets screaming,” said a resident of Harouf identified as Hassan al-Masri. In Majdal Selm, a colleague of the killed paramedic said emergency teams were clearly marked when they were struck. "They were trying to evacuate wounded civilians. We lost someone who was only doing his job,” he said.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that it had acted against "military targets belonging to Hezbollah” and accused the group of operating within civilian areas. It added that it "takes measures to mitigate harm to non-combatants,” without addressing the specific reports of children among the dead.

Diplomat News Network field observations noted heightened tension across southern Lebanon, with ambulance sirens frequently heard in affected towns and visible damage to residential structures in multiple villages. Roads connecting Nabatieh and Marjayoun saw intermittent closures as civil defense units moved between strike sites.

The escalation comes after months of intensified cross-border exchanges following renewed hostilities in March. A fragile ceasefire arrangement reached in mid-April has faced repeated violations, with both sides accusing the other of breaches. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have recently stated that broader de-escalation is possible but linked ongoing tensions primarily to Hezbollah’s role in the conflict.

Analysts say the expanding geographic spread of strikes and increasing civilian toll risks further destabilizing southern Lebanon, where infrastructure is already strained by repeated cycles of violence. Continued exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces suggest limited immediate prospects for containment despite diplomatic pressure from international actors.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

U.S. Southern Command conducts a maritime strike in the Caribbean Sea on May 4, 2026, targeting a suspected drug-trafficking vessel, resulting in the killing of two individuals, according to military officials.
US Strike Kills 2 in Caribbean Drug Vessel Attack
Passengers and crew remain aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship anchored offshore Cabo Verde as health authorities respond to a suspected hantavirus outbreak that has left three people dead. (Photo: AP)
Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 on cruise off Cabo Verde
South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit meets officials in Juba to discuss funding for the country's December 2026 elections.
South Sudan Moves to Mobilize Election Funds
Floodwaters submerge roads and homes in Kenya after heavy rains, displacing thousands and disrupting transport across multiple counties.
Kenya floods kill 18, displace 54,000 households
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun
Heavy clashes reported along Lebanon–Israel border