Juba (Diplomat.so) – The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) reported that at least 74 miners were killed in Jebel Iraq, Central Equatoria, over the weekend, as unidentified gunmen attacked a gold mining site, sparking renewed tension between government and opposition forces.

The violence occurred between Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, in the mineral-rich area approximately 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Juba. Local authorities confirmed multiple casualties and injuries, with some miners fleeing into surrounding bushlands during the attacks. Paulino Lukudu Obede, acting governor of Central Equatoria, expressed that the government was "shocked and outraged” by the "brutal and barbaric killing of innocent civilians by rebel forces,” though he did not specify which group carried out the assault.





Deputy Information Minister David Yau Yau later accused the SPLM-IO of orchestrating the attack during a broadcast on Monday, March 30. Conversely, SPLM-IO spokesperson Puok Both Baluang stated the killings were committed by government forces, citing that Jebel Iraq falls under army control. "We urge UN bodies to launch a thorough investigation into the Jebel Iraq massacre and other war crimes across the country,” Baluang said, highlighting ongoing concerns about civilian protection.





Eyewitnesses on the scene described chaotic conditions as miners attempted to escape. One resident, speaking to Diplomat News Network, noted, "We saw people running into the trees as gunfire echoed across the mining area. The attackers seemed organized and targeted the main mining site directly.” Another local worker said that many injured miners were taken to makeshift treatment points, with limited medical resources available.





South Sudan’s Central Equatoria has seen repeated clashes linked to unregulated mining, particularly artisanal gold extraction. Illegal mining operations often exist alongside formally licensed contracts awarded by the government, creating tension over resource control. Analysts suggest the lack of formal oversight in Jebel Iraq contributes to cyclical violence, with both state and non-state actors asserting authority over mineral-rich zones.





Vice-President James Wani Igga condemned the killings, calling the victims the "backbone of our local economy” and insisting that "the government will not allow unknown gunmen to continue terrorising civilians without consequence.” Human rights organizations have echoed calls for stronger regulation of the mining sector, warning that unresolved disputes over resources could escalate further if left unchecked.





The incident adds to broader instability in South Sudan, where multiple armed groups, including the National Salvation Front and SPLM-IO factions, remain active in various regions. Observers indicate that establishing accountable governance and comprehensive oversight in resource-rich areas is critical to preventing future massacres and ensuring civilian protection.



