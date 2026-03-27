Trump Says Iran Pleading for Deal Amid Defeat

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that Iranian negotiators are "pleading" for a deal amid what he described as Iran's "overwhelming military defeat," dismissing Tehran's claims of merely reviewing a U.S. proposal.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, urged Iran to take the situation seriously, warning, "It is better for them to act soon before it is too late, because once that moment passes, there will be no turning back, and the outcome will be severe.”





The remarks followed a White House warning on Wednesday that the United States could escalate attacks on Iran if it fails to reach an agreement. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt emphasized in Washington, "There is no need for further death and destruction.” She added, "But if Iran does not accept the reality of the moment, and if it does not recognize that it has been militarily defeated and will remain so, President Donald Trump will ensure strikes far more severe than those previously inflicted.”





Leavitt noted that Iranian leadership now has an opportunity to cooperate with Trump, which would require abandoning its nuclear program and ceasing threats against the United States and its allies. "The choice is theirs, and it is critical they understand the consequences of continued defiance,” she said, adding that the U.S. remains open to negotiations under these conditions.





While U.S. and Iranian officials continue to engage in discussions, Iranian state media reported Tehran’s rejection of Washington’s peace proposal, citing terms they described as unacceptable. Observers suggest the divergence highlights the challenges facing the bilateral talks, with military leverage now intertwined with diplomatic negotiations.





Regional experts told Diplomat News Network that Trump’s statements reflect a broader U.S. policy approach linking deterrence and negotiation.





The unfolding developments carry implications for regional security, U.S. alliances in the Middle East, and the stability of ongoing nuclear negotiations. Analysts caution that the tone and framing of official statements may influence both Iran’s domestic calculus and the broader international diplomatic environment.