Israel Intensifies Attacks on Iran Targets

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday, that its air force is conducting continuous strikes across Iran, destroying ballistic missile launch systems and infrastructure in western and central regions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in an official briefing that fighter jets carried out precision strikes on a ballistic missile launcher in western Iran that was loaded and prepared for launch toward Israel, rendering it inoperable. The military said additional strikes targeted storage and launch facilities where missile systems and personnel were present.





An IDF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari, told reporters that the operations are part of a broader campaign, codenamed "Operation Roaring Lion,” which has now struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran. "Our objective is to systematically degrade the operational capabilities of Iran’s missile systems and limit their capacity to threaten Israeli territory,” Hagari said.





Residents in western Iran described hearing repeated explosions overnight. A local shopkeeper in Kermanshah, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said, "The strikes came in waves. You could hear jets overhead and then several blasts in quick succession.” He added that emergency services were seen moving toward affected areas before dawn.





The IDF also reported that during Monday and into early Tuesday, multiple waves of airstrikes targeted missile sites in western and central Iran, along with facilities in Tehran. According to the statement, the strikes included locations associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence apparatus and Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, as well as weapons depots and air defense systems.





Separately, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that joint U.S.-Israeli strikes early Tuesday hit two energy-related facilities in Isfahan, including a gas management building and a pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street. The agency said the damage was partial. Another reported strike targeted a gas pipeline connected to a power station in Khorramshahr, near the Iraqi border.





Khorramshahr Governor Ali Mohammadi told local media that "a projectile struck near a gas processing pipeline facility,” without providing further details on casualties or operational disruption.





Military analysts say the expansion of strikes to energy infrastructure could signal a shift toward broader strategic targets. "Targeting energy facilities, even in a limited capacity, raises the stakes and risks wider regional implications,” said Mahmoud Alavi, a regional security analyst based in Istanbul.





The escalation follows days of intensified hostilities, with Israel emphasizing efforts to establish air superiority over Iranian territory. The IDF said it struck more than 50 targets overnight in northern and central Iran alone, describing the operations as a "deepening phase” of its campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure.





The developments underscore growing regional tensions, as both sides signal readiness for prolonged confrontation, with potential implications for energy security and regional stability.



